Arlington County approves firearms ban on government property

The Arlington County Board of Supervisors has approved banning firearms on public properties.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board passed an ordinance on Saturday during a virtual board meeting to prohibit firearms on government property.

“There are all too many deaths around this country every day from guns. So we’re doing our own little bit here to keep our own area safe,” said Board Chair Libby Garvey. “I do believe it reflects what our community wants. Indeed, we heard from a lot of people.”

The ordinance will prohibit firearms in government buildings and parks. Exceptions will be made to military personnel, law enforcement officers and private security personnel hired by the county.

The ordinance comes after Alexandria passed similar legislation, and Loudoun County directing staff to write up a similar ordinance for review.

Signage will be posted in restricted areas, such as parks and community centers, within the next 30 days.