Arlington congregation invites community to join them in prayer

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — An Arlington congregation is uplifting the community in a unique and colorful way.

Joan Koenig created a prayer fence outside of First Presbyterian Church of Arlington. Members of the community are invited to take a colorful tag and write down a prayer request. Church officials say the fence is a way to gather the community and the church on a journey of peace.

“Fences have been in the news so much for dividing us, separating people and we thought this would be a way of combining with the community and providing a way for the church and community to get together,” said Koenig, who is an outreach team member at First Presbyterian.

Other members of First Presbyterian say they want to use it to bring people together on journey to peace.

“There’s meditation, yoga we all sit down and try to get some senses of quiet in our lives and so in fact we have so much more in common than we think we do so what we hope to do with this prayer wall is invite people and say hey come with us, sit in common and hopefully we can go along on this journey together. The same peace you’re looking for is what we’re looking for we just have a place to start,” said Jason Howell, leadership team member at First Presbyterian Church.

Every Sunday, the church brings in a number of the tags into the worship service for prayer.