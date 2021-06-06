Arlington Co. announces new permanent police chief

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County has announced their new permanent police chief.

After a nationwide search, County Manager Mark Schwartz announced his choice for the new chief, Charles “Andy” Penn.

Penn started his career as an Arlington patrol officer in 1992. He has almost 30 years of experience in professional law enforcement services in the community.

The officer served as acting chief the past nine months, leading many initiatives — such as a new body worn camera program and policies for 21st century policing protocol.

Penn is ready to get to work, as his role as police chief is effective immediately.

“I am happy to announce my selection of Andy Penn as the new permanent chief of police for the county. Andy is a man with profound respect for the community and the people of Arlington, and a person of unequaled integrity and fairness. We are lucky to have him,” said Schwartz in a video announcing the decision.

Officials say Penn is committed to being actively engaged in the Arlington community to build trust and safety.