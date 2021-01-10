Arlington church holds mass in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy following Capitol riots

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Days after the capitol riots, parishioners with heavy hearts attended a service at the Cathedral of Saint Thomas More in Arlington, that reminded everyone of the legacy left by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and how his message still echoes in modern-day.

“His words, his witness, his example have shown us the way to bring about peace and unity, not through violence, but always through love,” said Bishop Michael Burbidge, Diocese of Arlington. Religious leaders of the church spoke about God’s and Dr. King’s messages of loving others and speaking up when witnessing injustice.

“Dr. Martin Luther King always incorporated god, it’s following the commands of the Lord. Love one another, let go of hatred and bitterness,” said Bishop Burbidge. Deacon Albert Anderson from the Catholic Diocese of Arlington also spoke about stepping up in the face of wrongfulness.

“We really have to keep speaking out when we see injustice in the world. We cannot be silent. Silence is complicity,” said Deacon Anderson. Religious leaders said their goal was to send a message of hope for a brighter tomorrow.

“One message that Dr. King proclaimed so much is that, ‘Darkness can not drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate can not drive out hate, only love can do that,'” said Deacon Anderson.