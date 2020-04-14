Arc of Washington County needs volunteers

Teaming up with Goodwill, masks are being sent throughout the community

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The Arc of Washington County is asking for volunteers to help make masks for staff members and residents in order to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

The Arc serves hundreds of Washington County residents and by providing at-home care, it’s nearly impossible for staff to keep six-feet of distance. But, measures are still being taken to provide adequate and safe care for residents. The Arc has partnered with non-profits including Goodwill to ensure all essential workers are cared for during the pandemic by making hundreds of masks.

“Not only are we fulfilling our needs, but as soon as our orders are filled to take care of our staff, we’re working with Goodwill to fill those orders needed out in the community to make sure everyone in Washington County that are essential employees on the front line are being taken care of,” said Manager of Community Relations & Events Sue Harr.

If you’re looking to volunteer, click here.