APS reform youth committee conversation

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington Public Schools Reform Youth Committee held a Zoom forum to address the presence of school resource officers.

The online forum allowed students and faculty to speak about prevalent issues they see throughout the ACPS district.

Students spoke up about the removal of SROs and where they would like to see funding go in place, specifically increasing funds to aid in mental health programs.

“The idea of eliminating SROs is sometimes hard for people to grasp and understand why would we remove people who are supposed to make our school safer from our schools? Well, just using the point that there are places where those funds could go to and using that as a talking point to get people to understand” said Rosie Couture, an ACPS student.

Student activists have been hosting virtual zoom meetings to address issues they hope will change.