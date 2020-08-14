APS personalized learning program

ARLINGTON Va. (WDVM) — Arlington Public Schools has developed a program for students to work at their own pace and engage with teachers while they enter a new year of distance learning.

The personalized learning program focuses on six areas, including, voice, mastery learning, goal setting, flexible pacing, and choice.

These areas work to keep the virtual classroom learner-centered, allowing students to work both alone and with the rest of the class and then receive immediate feedback from teachers. We spoke to Frank Bellavia about how APS is making this possible.

“All of our students will be receiving devices, around 29,000 students. students in k-8 will receive iPads, with middle school students (6-8) receiving an iPad and keyboard. students in grades 9-12 will receive Macbook airs” said Bellavia.

So far, the school has purchased nearly 11,000 devices.