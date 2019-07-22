Approximately 20 people stranded following Greyhound bus breakdown

According to Maryland State Police, approximately 20 people are stranded on I-70 E

HANCOCK, Md., (WDVM) — According to Maryland State Police, approximately 20 people are stranded on I-70 E going towards Hancock, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said that passengers are still on the scene following a Greyhound bus breakdown that occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. this morning. Police reported that one person has been transported to the hospital.

Law enforcement has provided water until the issue can be resolved. We’ll continue to keep you updated as more information is available.