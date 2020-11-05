Anxiety of counting ballots a concern to Shepherd University students

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Everyone is on pins and needles about getting a result for the presidential election. And at Shepherd University in the eastern panhandle, some political science students are trying to make sense of all the disorder.

William Prudnick is an honors graduate from high school in Beckley and, though he is a chemistry major, he’s plugged into politics. This is the new normal of elections he says.



“It happened in 2004 with Ohio,” says Prudnick. “It happened in 2000 with Florida. So waiting a little while, especially during the extraordinary circumstances, I think it was fairly expected.

Dylan Bishop is a Shepherd University graduate student who plans to teach social studies. He says all this could have been avoided on the front end of the procedure for tracking the votes was more clearly defined.



“To me,” says Bishop, “this is what they wanted to happen so there was confusion. And in the end you just got to count all the ballots. I don’t think it should be controversial.”

New Jersey native Alyssa Nazarok is active in Democratic Party campaigns when she is not hitting the books. The ballot counting tensions, she says are a symptom of a broader problem in the U.S. electoral system: the need to bridge the rigid divide on the ideological spectrum. More openness in the exchange of ideas and shared values.

“It’s really important,” Nazarok says “because then you can understand where other people are coming from better and you could even learn something that you didn’t know outside of your bubble of what you believe.”



If these Shepherd University students take one thing away from this national ballot counting, it’s the importance of being involved in the political process.