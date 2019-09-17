Antietam National Battlefield observes the 157th anniversary of the Battle of Antietam

SHARPSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– Antietam National Battlefield is observing the 157th anniversary of the Battle of Antietam.

On September 17, 1862, is when the fight occurred. The battle is remembered as the bloodiest single day during the Civil War, as there were nearly 23,000 casualties within the span of 12 hours. The battle ended in a draw and historians believe the Battle of Antietam was a pivotal moment in the civil war.

“Had the union army not stopped Lee here, you could of argue that he would’ve moved on Pennsylvania and been able to influence the elections in the north, influence the powers in Europe to intervene in the American Civil War on the southern Confederacy and could potentially end the war very differently,” said Jess Rowley.

Antietam National Battlefield will continue to observe the anniversary by holding orientation talks and guided driving-tours of the battlefield on Tuesday.