Annual Veterans Concert held in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The 11th annual Veteran’s tribute was held Wednesday in the Buffalo Soldiers Great Hall of the Silver Spring Civic Building in Downtown Silver Spring.

This event was a tribute to all who served in the military and honored those who fell in the line of duty. The display cases included photos of some of the 22 Montgomery County residents who were killed in action in Iraq or Afghanistan. There were also photos of veterans from the County and of others who have served and are currently living in the County.

“We certainly did not get our parades and ‘thank yous’ back in those days, in fact, there were some very negative responses to our coming home, wearing the uniform,” said Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Frank Weathers Jr. He even said there was a time where wouldn’t even wear his Purple Heart lapel pin because of the backlash he received.

The tribute to America’s Veterans concert meant more to local veterans than just a night out, it gave them a space to talk with other veterans about their time overseas and about coming home.

This was a free concert with music provided by Chou Chou and the Imperial Palms Orchestra. They played a variety of music including big band, swing, jazz, and pop favorites.

Veteran’s Day is this Monday, November 11.