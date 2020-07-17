Annual Mummers’ Day Parade cancelled

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — An annual tradition for Washington County has unfortunately just been cancelled due to the Coronavirus.

October not only brings crisp fall weather, but also the annual Mummers’ Day Parade. Every year, the Alsatia Club carries on the tradition of a parade that was originally aimed to keep youngsters out of trouble near and on halloween. Now, the parade allows them to showcase their musical talents to their families and the community.

“And we’re very sad. This is kind of our gift to the community every year. It’s huge for Hagerstown. But it’s huge for the county. This is the one time, the only event in Washington County where the kids who have practiced all year long get to come out and perform in front of their peers, in front of their grandparents, their parents, people they don’t even know. There’s a huge learning curve here because the kids aren’t going to be able to perform in front of their local crowd.” Jim McCleaf, Alsatia Club Parade Chairman

McCleaf also noted that the decision came after the Washington County School System announced that they would continue with distance learning for the fall semester. He said that without school being in session, students would not be able to practice for the parade.

This year’s cancellation marks just the 5th time in parade history, stopping only for World War II and a snowstorm in 2011. But don’t worry, it is already scheduled for next year on October 30th, 2021.

For more information on the parade, visit the Alsatia Club website.