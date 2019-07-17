Animals rescued from Louisiana storm will soon be available for adoption

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — More than 120 cats and dogs were safely moved out of the way of Tropical Storm Barry and some of them will soon be up for adoption in Northern Virginia.

The Humane Society of the United States helped transport the cats and dogs to the area over the weekend. Most of them come from St. Landry Animal Care and Control in Opelousas, Louisiana. The animals arrived on a plane at the Manassas Regional Airport on Friday and were divided among shelter and rescue partners, including Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation in Falls Church and the SPCA and Animal Welfare League of Alexandria.

“They were in a shelter that was already facing overcrowding and a lack of resources so they faced some challenges before a storm was baring down on them but we found them to be really friendly and in good shape,” Barbara Hutcherson, Executive Director of the Lost Dogs & Cats Rescue said.

A total of 19 dogs were taken to the Lost Dog & Cat Rescue. Some of them are expected to be available for adoption as early as this weekend.