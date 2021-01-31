Animal Welfare League of Alexandria receives 40,000 pounds of pet donations

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA) is celebrating, after learning about their influx of pet food and supplies donations during the pandemic.

At the begining of the pandemic, there was an uptick of pet owners in need — up roughly by 400%, according to Audrey Alessi, Communications and Administrative specialist at the AWLA.

The community decided to help out. The organization received a total of 40,000 pounds of donations in 2020.

The donations were distributed to other shelters and pet owners in the community. The AWLA says their success is all thanks to local Alexandria residents.

“If there was a specific need we had, say on social media we asked for something, we would just receive shipments and shipments of it as soon as the next day, so that’s how really excited people were to be able to help with something like this,” said Alessi.

As the shelter prepares to celebrate their 75th anniversary this year, Alessi says they will continue to find ways to help local pet owners as the pandemic continues.