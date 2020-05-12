Animal Adoptions continue virtually during pandemic

"Virtual adoptions have made it easier and safer to get pets their forever homes."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Across the country, animal shelter cages are being emptied by Americans adopting or fostering animals during the coronavirus pandemic. With the help of technology, meeting a four-legged friend is easier now more than ever.

“We finally got all the logistics worked out and that’s when we officially launched our new remote adoption process.” said Humane Society of Washington County PIO Noel Fridgen.

According to the Centers for Disease, Control and Prevention, mental health care is a top concern for Americans. In order to cope with the stress, some are turning to adopting a new pet.

In Maryland, the Humane Society of Washington County is continuing adoptions with virtual meet and greets and have found 70 animals their forever homes since the beginning of April.

“She just kinda stared at us, wagged her tail a little bit, got some pets but it was love at first sight.” said HSWC Virtual Adopter Katie Fox.

Canine Companion Farrah, who has since been renamed to Nefi, found her forever home in early April, and her adopters say the virtual process was a piece of cake.

“You do get into a situation where you’re home for so long and you’re not allowed to go anywhere,” said Fox. “You should give some love to a dog that needs it. She’s definitely spiced up our routines, I won’t be sleeping in ever.”

However adopters need to think twice before taking in a pet. According to NPR, they advise to not adopt just because of the lockdown. The pandemic won’t last forever, and adopting a dog is a long-term commitment.

“It does take our adoption counselors a lot of time to go through the interest forms, make calls and get through the list so people have needed to be patient,” said Fridgen. “We are so appreciative of that but overall everyones been so excited that we’re still able to find loving homes during this pandemic.”

Something that has paused adoptions is the hold on non-essential surgeries like spaying and neutering animals that is needed for adoptions, but once that is lifted, the Humane Society of Washington County hopes to find more animals their forever homes.