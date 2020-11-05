An inside look: new Morgan County Sheriff’s Office formally dedicated

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — In a county commission meeting on November 4th, Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer unveiled a dedication plaque commemorating the relocation of the Morgan County Sheriff’s office. The dedication ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.

The department moved to Gayle Drive, off U.S. 522 last year. The three-story building, once a medical facility, is owned by the county. The department vacated its old building on Fairfax Street, and Morgan County’s emergency communications moved in.

The new station provides space it was formerly lacking: evidence processing and storage, a garage and impound yard, showers and locker rooms, increased interview rooms, weapon storage and more.

Repurposing the building and rehousing emergency communications reportedly saved the county hundreds of thousands of dollars.