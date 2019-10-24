America’s VetDogs program continues to change the lives of both inmates and veterans

One veteran thanked the inmates at the Maryland Correctional Training Center for their service

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– America’s VetDogs program has been changing lives for both veterans and inmates. The inmates get to train the dogs, and the veterans get a companion.

The Maryland prison system is a partner with America’s VetDogs. All across the state, 59 service dogs have been placed with veterans. The dogs were trained by inmates in Maryland and more than half of the service dogs have been trained by inmates in Hagerstown. One veteran, who suffers from PTSD, came to the Maryland Correctional Training Center Wednesday to thank the inmates for their service.

“When they’re done with their training, they get to the veteran free of cost. And while the wait might be long, the benefits are certainly worth it,” said Catherine Abramshe

Sully, the service dog who went to the late George H.W. bush, was trained at the Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown.