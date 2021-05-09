American Red Cross ‘sounds the alarm’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – If you haven’t checked your smoke alarms in a while, now may be a good time.

Saturday morning, the American red cross teamed up with the Huntington Fire Department for the “Sound the Alarm” event. The Red Cross provided replacement smoke detectors for anyone to make an appointment and have them installed.

This event was made possible with the collaboration from the Huntington Fire Department, who provided the man power to install each alarm.



First responders work to install smoke detectors in the Fairfield area in Huntington, WV. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The American Red Cross says the collaboration with first responders helps prevent tragic situations like house fires in the future.

So often because we see the devastation of what home fires can do, the red cross said ‘how can actually be a part of helping prevent these devastating losses. Erica Mani, American Red Cross Regional CEO

