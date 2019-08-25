American Red Cross install Free Alarm in Chambersburg

(CHAMBERSBURG, Pa) WDVM – American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania, along with Chambersburg Fire Department and a handful of volunteers, are walking door-to-door in Chambersburg to offer the service of the fire alarm installation.

Residents who do not have a fire alarm, or their fire alarms are out-of-date, will get their replacement for free. For other residents who do not necessary to get fire alarm replacement, they will receive information kit about fire safety.

“This is phenomenal to our residents, what we are looking for is to make the home safer, we provide education and repairs training, and to install a free smoke alarm to make the home safer, so the family has opportunity to respond and to get out of the fire when one would occur,” said Beverley Stambaugh, the executive director from American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.