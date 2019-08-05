American Airlines donates $150K to El Paso & Dayton

A combined 29 people were killed in mass shootings over the weekend

(CNN) — American Airlines is donating $150,000 to support Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas after this weekend’s deadly rampages.

CEO Doug Parker says $75,000 will go to relief funds in each community to help make sure those affected have access to resources they need. In El Paso, the money is going to the El Paso community foundation.

In Ohio, the donation will go to the Dayton Oregon District tragedy fund at the Dayton Foundation.

A gunman killed 20 people at in El Paso Walmart Saturday. The next day — nine people died in a shooting at Dayton’s entertainment district.