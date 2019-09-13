Alston has surgery; will miss rest of season

West Virginia will be without transfer defensive end Taijh Alston for the rest of the season after sustaining an injury on Saturday against Missouri, said head coach Neal Brown.

The Mountaineer defense took the blow in the second quarter, when the lineman was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury.

“It’s unfortunate for him,” Brown said. “I thought he was playing well.”

Brown added that he felt the block which caused the injury was “fine.”

West Virginia now has a hole to fill in Alston’s position, for which he says they will have a “trial” in practice. There are several players that could step up to fill it, but his coaching staff — including defensive coordinator Vic Koenning — is concerned with depth.

“We’re not as deep at any position as we need to be,” Koenning said. “We’re scrambling to find back-up guys at a lot of positions, and that’s just the way it is.”