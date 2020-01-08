All 12 Courtside will bring fans the latest on Big 12 hoops, debuts Thursday on WVIllustrated.com

Big 12 men’s hoops is in full swing with the start of conference play, and Nexstar stations across the nation are teaming up to give you the latest on All 12 Courtside, the newest weekly digital show on everything Big 12 basketball.

The program will be anchored by WDAF’s Harold Kuntz and Rob Collins in Kansas City, with weekly check-ins from stations all across Big 12 country for updates on each program in the conference. West Virginia Illustrated’s own Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone will make an appearance every week to give a recap on the Mountaineers’ latest results as well as a look ahead to their next matchups.

The debut episode will premiere at 8:30 p.m. ET on WVIllustrated.com and other websites across Nexstar. Every subsequent episode will air at 8 p.m. ET.