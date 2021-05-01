Alexandria’s annual giving day raises over $2.5 million for local non-profits

ALEXANDRIA, Va (WDVM) — ACT for Alexandria, an organization aiming to increase community engagement, raised over $2.5 million for local non-profits in the community during their annual giving day on Wednesday.

Thanks to the help of residents, the goal was surpassed by the end of the 24- hour giving period. The money will be donated to roughly 150 non-profits in the community.

The giving day is held in communities across the nation but held locally each year in Alexandria.



“This giving day is one of the most successful in the country. It’s a city-wide day, but we often do better as a community than some states. We’re just so proud to live in a place where people are generous, kind, they really want to make Alexandria a vibrant place for everyone,” said Brandi Yee, Chief Program Officer for ACT for Alexandria.

Over 8,000 donors participated in this year’s event.