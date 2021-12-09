Alexandria Police hold annual Christmas Tree sale

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) – The Alexandria Police Youth Camp is hosting its annual Christmas tree sale in time for the holiday season.

The Christmas tree sales serve as a fundraiser for children to attend the Alexandria Police Youth summer camp.

“100 percent of the profit goes towards the kids to go to summer camp, so it’s very important for us to keep selling trees. So it is very important for the citizens of Alexandria and Northern Virginia to come and buy from us,” said Alex Trapero, Alexandria Police Officer.

The Christmas tree sale is open Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The sale will run throughout the month. The sale located on 110 Callahan Drive is open to the public.

For more information visit, alexpyc.org.