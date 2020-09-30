Alexandria Police called to alleged assault Wednesday

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a crime that happened on North Quantrell Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Police said there was a “felonious assault” on the 5900 block just before 4 p.m., but did not provide further details about the alleged crime. Police believe one person was hospitalized.

The people involved in the incident have not yet been identified. There is no word if any arrests were made.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

