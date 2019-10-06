Alexandria man dead following two-vehicle accident

CULPEPER, Va. (WDVM) An Alexandria man is dead following a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Culpeper County early Sunday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the incident happened around 2:59 a.m. on Route 29 just south of Route 15.

A Mazda was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Rt. 29 when it collided with a Toyota. The driver of the Mazda, Altangerel Jambal, 37, died on the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, a 24-year-old from Standardsville, Virginia was flown to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville with serious injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.