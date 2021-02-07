Alexandria hosts annual warehouse sale with a socially-distanced format

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Alexandria held their 17th annual warehouse sale this weekend — with a new socially distant format.

Previously, the sale was held in event spaces, such as The Westin and Masonic Temple. This year, the sale was walkable, with over 40 boutique stores contributing.

Shoppers were able to go into stores, as well as visit tents lining King Street.

Store owners say this year was more important than ever, after a slow year of sales during COVID-19. Many stores have more inventory than usual that needs to be sold.

“We don’t have a Nordstrom Rack, or a Neiman Marcus Last Call, or a T.J. Maxx to send our merchandise to…it’s on us to get rid of our merchandise,” said Elizabeth Todd, owner of The Shoe Hive. “This is kind of a great way for us to introduce our stores to new customers that might not know about us otherwise and offer really great deals.”

This year’s event was organized by Old Town Boutique District and the Old Town Business Association.