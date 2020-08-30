Alexandria drive-in movie theater allows for socially-distanced entertainment

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The new drive-in movie theater in Alexandria had their first screening last night.

The drive-in, presented by ALX Community and The Garden, was created to help families find ways to entertain themselves while social distancing.

Curbside Kitchen is providing three food trucks on site that will deliver food right to your car. The proceeds from the event benefit local charities, ACT for Alexandria and Athena Rapid Response.

“We are very overwhelmed that the drive in sold out within literally four days since it was announced,” said Maurisa Potts, a spokesperson for the Alexandria Drive-In. “People, family and friends are trying to find a place to socially distance while having fun, so we thought, why not take over a parking lot that needs some love and turn it into an experience that everyone can have fun during COVID times?” Potts continued.

She said due to demand and interest, the drive-in is planning to potentially add more movie dates. The screenings are set to run every Saturday night from August 29 to Oct. 3.