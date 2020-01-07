Alarming racial disparities in homelessness in Montgomery county

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Homelessness is a problem the country has been trying to tackle for decades.

In the past 12 months, Montgomery County has served more than 600 families within the system.

There are many different shades of homelessness. But a recent study in Montgomery county shows that some ethnic groups are affected by homelessness at a higher rate.

“Long term we have to shine a light on racial disparities and racial injustice because homelessness is a symptom of poverty and if we’re not able to address the disparities in employment, education, health, and criminal justice then people who are in poverty will continue to be majority people of color,” said Christine Hong, the homeless director at Interfaith Works.

The black population in Montgomery county makes up 19% of the population, yet accounts for over 60% of the homeless population. Now the county is working to address this troubling disparity.

This is an unsettling trend across the country. Here in @MontgomeryCoMD black residents account for over 60% of our homeless population despite only representing 19% of the population. As part of our work on racial equity we must understand and address this troubling disparity. https://t.co/GZNiehomwo — Will Jawando (@willjawando) December 23, 2019

“We need to make sure that we are providing solutions for everybody. If we can’t answer why this is happening and provide solutions, then we’re not doing our job. So my hope is to dig into this in 2020 with this working group working with our Department of Health and Human Services and the Office to End and Prevent Homelessness and my colleagues to come up with some real solutions,” said Councilmember Will Jawando.

According to a report by the U.S. Department of Housing and urban development, there were 647 homeless people living in Montgomery county in 2019.

The homeless count for this year will take place on January 22.