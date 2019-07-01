Age to purchase tobacco in Virginia raises to 21

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Starting July 1, you must be 21 or older to purchase tobacco products in Virginia.

This includes nicotine vapor products and alternative nicotine products. Only military personnel with a valid identification card are exempt from this new law.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there were over 3 million middle and high school students using e-cigarettes in 2018. Anyone who violates this law, is subject to a civil penalty.

“I wouldn’t really say that it’s going to affect business. I just believe that the whole purpose of making the age 21 and up is just to create more underage smokers,” said 1989 Vape Company owner Christopher Morgenstern.

Virginia joins 15 states that have raised the minimum age for purchasing tobacco to 21.

