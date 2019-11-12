“After the Fire” Initiative takes place in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Md (WDVM)– Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews were performing “After the fire” initiatives in several parts of the county Monday afternoon.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 2 significant and preventable fires in the Chevy Chase and North Potomac area.

Today firefighters went through neighborhoods affected by those recent fires to answer any questions the residents might have. They also provided safety information including home safety checks of smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue wants to remind everyone, especially during the upcoming holiday season, the importance of fire safety and prevention.

“Have a smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm and know what to do in the event those alarms go off. I certainly, want to remind people close before you dose close your door when you go to sleep,” said Pete Piringer, a Public Information officer for MCFRS.

Fire experts say closing your door before you go to bed can make a life-saving difference in case a fire does occur in your home while you’re sleeping.

If you want fire officials to come out around your neighborhood contact 3-1-1 or visit mcfrs.org/mcsafe to put in a service request.