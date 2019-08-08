After-prom party shooter sentenced to 10 years

I-270

Police found 18-year-old Genesis McCarter-Beretto died at the scene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The shooter at a 2018 after-prom party in Frederick, Maryland entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter.

Ean Davis-Lattimore, 18, of Frederick, was sentenced to 10 years to Division of Corrections.

In May 2018, police responded to a house on the 1800 block of Weybridge Road. Police found 18-year-old Genesis McCarter-Berretto suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. She died at the scene.

According to a press release sent by the Frederick County State’s Attorney Office, witnesses told police that Davis-Lattimore had an altercation at the party which led outside. He was also described as the person who fired a gun in the direction of the home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories