After-prom party shooter sentenced to 10 years

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The shooter at a 2018 after-prom party in Frederick, Maryland entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter.

Ean Davis-Lattimore, 18, of Frederick, was sentenced to 10 years to Division of Corrections.

In May 2018, police responded to a house on the 1800 block of Weybridge Road. Police found 18-year-old Genesis McCarter-Berretto suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. She died at the scene.

According to a press release sent by the Frederick County State’s Attorney Office, witnesses told police that Davis-Lattimore had an altercation at the party which led outside. He was also described as the person who fired a gun in the direction of the home.