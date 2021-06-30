Advice for dogs to beat this summer heat. Meet Ralphie!

Ralphie and his “mom” Ronda Lehman of Harpers Ferry, W.Va. enjoy the cool banks of the Shenandoah River during this blistering heat when dogs needs special attention to stay cool and comfortable.

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — This heat wave is not healthy for any of us, and that includes our dogs. Here’s some advice on how we can protect them from these high summer temperatures.

Now it may take some dogged determination to beat the heat, but meet Ralphie, a 10-year-old Great Pyrenees. He is a working dog; a breed you might find as a farmhand, and all that fur actually insulates him from this oppressive summer heat.

Small pools help, but according to Ralphie’s “mom,” Ronda Lehman, “we are lucky enough that we live on the Shenandoah River, so Ralphie can get on the Shenandoah River and walk around every day and cool down, and that really helps him, but he spends most of these hot days in the air conditioning with lots of fresh water.”

Ralphie and his “mom” Ronda Lehman of Harpers Ferry, W.Va. enjoy the cool banks of the Shenandoah River during this blistering heat when dogs need special attention to stay cool and comfortable.

Experts say lots of water is important — keep your dog hydrated and keep them out of cars. Frozen treats make them especially happy. Be sure to groom them — a thick coat is like wearing a wool sweater and not good in this heat.

Here’s some important advice from Erin Lehman, Ralphie’s “sister:” “Don’t give your dog ice water on a really hot day. If they’re panting excessively, you really have to watch that. Make sure they get in the cool air as soon as possible.”

Dogs can’t process that really cold water. It takes longer for them to cool down that way. If you prize your landscaping over your dog’s comfort – you have your priorities all wrong!

Ronda Lehman said, “Often with dogs, people don’t like to see the holes being dug in the yard. But they do that to get down to the cool dirt. And then they’ll lay in the cool dirt instead of the hard ground.”

You don’t want to risk heatstroke. Be alert for heavy panting, excessive drooling, increased breathing, drenched eyes. You don’t want your dog to get seizures. If your dog is really hot, damp towels, even a wet blanket may offer some relief. A little hosing down with not too strong water pressure may also help. And a good summer grooming will certainly be appreciated.

Don’t forget to shield your dog from the frightening fireworks noise this coming holiday weekend. These sounds can cause serious anxiety and may not be good for our special, furry friends.