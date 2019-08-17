Adoption center works hard to “Clear the Shelter”

"We're looking for compassionate people who want a new family member or new best friend."

DERWOOD, Md. (WDVM) – Area residents came out to the Montgomery County Pet Adoption Center in hope to “Clear the Shelter” Saturday.

There are plenty of dogs, cats, guinea pigs and even roosters looking for loving homes in Montgomery County.

“We’re looking for compassionate people who want a new family member or new best friend,” said Maria Anselmo, community relations manager for the adoption center.

The center encouraged locals to come out and adopt Saturday as part of their Clear the Shelters initiative. The event also happened at other shelters across the country Saturday.

11-year-old Aidan got in line early Saturday morning to make sure he could adopt and bring home Andouille, a cat he came in to look at earlier this week.

“The first time I saw him i instantly fell in love, he’s got a great name. He just seems like such a nice cat. I’m excited to have a fun adventure with him,” said Aidan.

Saturday’s event came at the right time, just days after over 60 animals were seized from a home in Dickerson and brought to the Animal Services Center.

“Having as many animals as we already do, bringing in a huge number like that, the amount of work burden it puts on staff is enormous,” said Anselmo.

The center waived adoption fees Saturday to encourage people to come out.