‘Adopt a Senior’ group helps to honor high school seniors

(WDVM) — A Facebook group is helping high school seniors get some special recognition after their year was cut short due to COVID-19 school closures.

‘Adopt a Senior’ is a Facebook group that allows loved ones to highlight their high school senior’s accomplishments in a post. People in the group can then comment on the post and adopt the senior. Contact information is given to the adopter so they can send small gifts to their chosen senior. The group helps give seniors something special to look forward to.

Seniors can be adopted more than once and can receive multiple symbols of appreciation from their adopters.