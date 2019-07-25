Addressing the nationwide volunteer firefighter shortage

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– When there’s a fire, you call 911 in hopes of firefighters coming to your rescue.

“That’s always our number one priority– is everyone’s safety and then the property,” said Connor Lesher, a firefighter with the Hagerstown Fire Department Engine 2.

While there are plenty of firefighters around, the number of volunteer firefighters has declined. The National Volunteer Fire Council reports in 1983 there were 884,600 volunteers. But in 2017, there were only 682,600 volunteers.

“A lot of times we’re finding now that people are working more than one job, so they don’t really have the free time to volunteer. I don’t think it’s they don’t want to, I think it’s they don’t have the time,” said Chandler Fishack, retention and recruitment coordinator for the Washington County Volunteer & Fire and Rescue Association.

Fishack says they offer benefits to the volunteers in hopes they’ll stay, such as the LOSAP program.

“It’s basically a retirement system. You earn points based on how many calls you run. You run meetings, hours spent at the station, and then when you reach a certain age, you start pulling from that as a retirement fund,” said Fishack.

Responding to fires requires a lot of manpower and when there’s a shortage of volunteers, they have to rely on more companies.

“It just means we have to rely on more people to come and help. It is dangerous with the right amount and it’s dangerous without. It just requires more manpower and companies to do the job,” said Lesher.

Fishack says although there are a lot of volunteers in Washington County, they can always use more people.

“We can use people to help at fundraisers, so it’s not just front runners and the first responders, we’ve got a job for everyone,” said Fishack

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, you can contact the Washington County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association.