Addressing pool safety as summer kicks off

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With summer kicking off and kids getting out of school, many are heading to the pool to escape the summer heat.

However, according to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CPSC), about 300 children under 5-years-old drown in swimming pools each year nationwide. Local lifeguards say it’s important to keep children hydrated throughout the day, to not solely rely on personal flotation devices and to never leave a child unattended.

“One of the biggest things with pool safety is definitely parent-supervision and interaction, cause they know their children better than we do,” said Matthew Rohan, pool manager of Potterfield Pool in Hagerstown. “We don’t know those kids as well as the parents do obviously, so the parent-interaction with us and with their children throughout the day is key.”

According to the consumer protection safety commission, most victims only go missing for 5 minutes or less before being found.