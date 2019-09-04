Additional patrol as police investigate recent shootings

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Additional officers will be on patrol this week as Frederick Police investigate a link between two shootings that injured a total of five people.

Police responded to two different shootings within five days in the Frederick City limits.

On Tuesday, a shooting along Heather Ridge Drive left one man in serious but stable condition. Officers say the victim, who has not been identified, managed to drive himself to a local hospital.

On Saturday morning, four were injured in a shooting on North Market Street. Police did arrest 34-year-old Bryant McMillan in connection to that incident. According to court documents, McMillan is being held without bond.

“Detectives at this point are investigating whether or not this is connected with the shooting that we had over the weekend…due to the time of the incident, the shooting on Friday night where four people were shot and then Tuesday,” said Michele Bowman with the Frederick Police Department.

Frederick police have not charged McMillan in connection to Tuesday’s shooting.