Addiction treatment center expanding facilities with new women’s center

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — With a spike in drug overdose incidents during the pandemic, an eastern panhandle treatment center has been expanding to meet the demand for its services.

Ground was broken Friday for a new 24-bed pregnant and post-partum women’s facility at the Mountaineer Recovery Center in Berkeley County. The public health crisis presented some challenges for the project, but the center’s CEO anticipates a community need will be well served.

Dr. Jonathan Hartiens, CEO of Mountaineer Recovery Center said, “We wanted to keep this on a timetable as it was originally started and not let the restrictions of the COVID virus get in the way of our continuing the project,” which was funded with a $3 million state grant.

Facility architect LeEllen Lewis with the Myersville, Maryland-based firm of George C. Harne explained that through the design of the center “women and their children will be supported by the staff as well as each other and with plenty of space and play area.” The facility was designed to put a premium on communal space for the new mothers and their babies, Lewis says.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM