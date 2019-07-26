Actress portrays first American woman astronaut at the Washington County Free Library

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Award-winning actress, Mary Ann Jung, came to the Washington County Free Library on Thursday to give a presentation about Sally Ride, the first American woman astronaut.

Jung acted as Sally Ride as a part of a 50-minute interactive show. In her portrayal of Ride, Jung showed how Ride faced prejudice for being a woman astronaut. Jung says many older astronauts didn’t think women were capable of becoming astronauts. But, Ride proved her doubters wrong.

“They thought they weren’t physically strong enough. Most of them thought women were going to be too emotional because of their hormones and therefore not make a good astronaut. So, you really need to be calm and cool and Sally was every bit calm and cool,” said Jung.

Ride passed away in 2012.