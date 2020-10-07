ACPS, the City of Alexandria offer free childcare for Title I students

The Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities is hosting 250 students at four recreation and community centers.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria City Public Schools and the City of Alexandria have partnered to provide a safe space for students to log on to their virtual classes. The Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities is hosting 250 students at four recreation and community centers.

“In a traditional school year we work to support our families and students who have higher needs with their academic and social and emotional learning and there’s nothing different about that in this environment,” said Shanna Samson, assistant director of the Office of Community Partnerships and Engagement. “Those families need that now more than ever.”

The program is free for children from eight Title I elementary schools.

Shawn Brown is the director of the William Ramsay Recreation Center, where 60 students are enrolled. “Our staff are in the room with the students making sure that they are staying on track, staying focused,” Brown said. “We have pretty good access to tech support to work through things; access to some of the teachers to make sure there’s less of a barrier to students being successful during the day.”

After school, many students are enrolled in ACPS LINK Club programs for activities and tutoring. Thanks to a grant from RunningBrooke, the William Ramsay Recreation Center offers parkour, yoga, creative movement, dance, and soccer.

Fifth grader Giselle Hernandez is one of 60 students at William Ramsay. “It’s really nice to get you doing something after school and it’s nice to get outside, get some fresh air and do something really active,” she said.

“Students are making friends,” said Brown. “They’re getting time to be around their peers, to be silly, to have fun, and I think that’s really healthy and important for students at this time.”

