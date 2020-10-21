ACPS receives free books through a grant from local non-profit

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria City Public Schools is receiving free books to give students a break from their technology devices during virtual learning.

Reading is Fundamental, a children’s literacy non-profit, provided a grant that provides free books to elementary school students in the community.

The latest book giveaway took place at Patrick Henry Elementary School on Monday morning, where students dressed up as their favorite characters and received a total of 1,000 free books.

PHES principal Ingrid Bynum was also an impoverished child, and was given books through Reading is Fundamental. She believes that all students, no matter their financial status, should have access to reading.

“Some of our children are impoverished, and we wanted to make sure that we were able to provide books for students so that they could reduce the amount of screen time,” said Bynum.

“When I asked several of them, ‘Why do you want a book?’, you know what the universal answer was? Because we want to be smart. So kids who know that books make them smart…it’s a ticket to the next great step in their lives,” said Lisa Keathley, volunteer communications director for Reading is Fundamental.

The program provides books to children grades kindergarten through fifth grade. If you are interested in donating to the cause, you can find that information here.