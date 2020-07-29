ACPS holds “community chats” before an update expected next week

ALEXANDRIA, V.A (WDVM) — Alexandria County Public Schools held a “community chat” on Facebook today to address questions from students about potentially reopening.

There were different meetings throughout the day depending on grade level, where students could ask the superintendent, along with other faculty, questions and voice their concerns.

One student, Ashley Sanchez, asked if there would still be recess because she says she misses her friends and would like to spend time with them.

Superintendent, Dr. Hutchings, said that they will have recess as long as students participate in wearing masks.

“It’s just a matter of making sure that we educate our students and that we provide you all, if you don’t have the necessary face coverings, that we provide that for you so you’re being safe and causing a safe environment for others” said Dr. Hutchings.

ACPS will hold public hearings with an update on August 6 and 7.