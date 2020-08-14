ACPS announces Virtual Plus+ program

ALEXANDRIA Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria City Public Schools debuted what they are calling virtual PLUS, the education model they’ll use for the fall.

The Virtual Plus learning model will make it easier on students as they will be graded on completed work. Students can expect for their attendance to be taken daily and participate in screenings that check on academic, social, and emotional needs.

Superintendent Dr. Hutchings explains the five areas the learning model will cover:

“Those five areas included our social, emotional, and academic learning, that’s our number one, next was our health and safety and of course our human and capital resources, financial management, and finally school and community relations”

ACPS will also be offering breakfast and lunch meals to-go.

More information can be found on the ACPS website.