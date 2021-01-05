ACPD arrests suspect in package theft series

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly has stolen several packages from porches.

Haroon Cheema. Courtesy: ACPD

Haroon Cheema from Springfield, Virginia was arrested Sunday afternoon when police officers noticed him walking to a vehicle without license plates, carrying a bag of packages. After Cheema drove a short distance, he was detained by officers, and additional packages were found inside his car.

He was charged with four counts of possession of burglarious tools and petit larceny according to ACPD and is being held at the Arlington County Detention Facility on a secure bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories