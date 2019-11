WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One week after the police solved a case using DNA technology, the accused Potomac River Rapist appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

Giles Warrick was in a D.C. Courtroom before a judge, he’s being charged for a rape and murder of a 29-year-old intern back in 1998 in Georgetown. Police believe he is also linked to unsolved rape cases in Montgomery County. Warrick is being held without bond.