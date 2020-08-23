Accused members of Fairfax Co. street gang indicted on murder & drug charges

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Members of Fairfax County street gang “Reccless Tigers” have been charged for murder, kidnapping, racketeering, drug trafficking and money laundering.

The indictment includes two allegations of brutal murders committed by members of the Reccless Tigers.

One of those was the alleged murder of Brandon White on Feb. 1, 2019. According to the US Department of Justice, White reportedly owed gang member Young Yoo $10,000 for marijuana. White was beaten up by member David Nguyen. He was arrested and White testified against Nguyen, although the gang members threatened to kill him if he did.

On Feb. 1, White was abducted at a Fairfax County shopping mall and was killed by Peter Le, Young Yoo and Joseph Lamborn.

In addition to the murders, three other gang members, Anthony Nguyen Thahn Le, Tony Minh Le and Sang Thanh Huynh were also indicted on racketeering and money laundering charges.

The gang sold marijuana, cocaine and other drugs that were transported from California to Northern Virginia.