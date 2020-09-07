Access to West Virginia broadband expansion dollars questioned

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Questions are being raised in West Virginia state government about funding to expand broadband.

Last week Governor Jim Justice signed an executive order to fund more than $700 million through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. But U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says there is not a single internet provider in the state eligible to bid on the funds because of insufficient infrastructure. And at a time when many are forced to work or study from home because of the coronavirus, the lack of broadband access puts the Mountain State at a competitive disadvantage.

“West Virginia needs to be competitive with the rest of the nation when it comes to broadband,” says Delegate John Doyle (D- Jefferson).

Delegate Doyle, represents one of the state’s only two counties — out of fifty-five — that can qualify for the broadband funding.