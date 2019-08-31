AAA Mid-Atlantic reports gas prices are down this year for Labor Day weekend

The Maryland Transportation Authority estimates 2.4 million people will be on the road this Labor Day weekend.

For those of you who get to the pumps – you may have a good surprise. AAA Mid-Atlantic reports the national average for gas stands at $2.58 a gallon. Last year at this time, gas prices were close to $2.83. Drivers in Hagerstown are hoping that gas prices continue to go down.

“I hope it come down to maybe $2.25 and a gallon you know that be even better. Man if they hit $2.00 that be like shouting John,” said Elaine Farrar, a Hagerstown resident.

AAA Mid-Atlantic officials say Hurricane Dorian could potentially affect gas prices in Florida, but should not impact gas prices in other states.