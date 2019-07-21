A taste of future car shows

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Most car shows are usually about the old, classic, and fancy cars, but Saturday morning in Fairfax County there was a very unique car show going on, some might call it a car show of the future.

Electric cars of all sorts lined the parking lot at Daniels Run Peace Church in Fairfax. The aim of the show was to get owners of electric cars to give people a close up experience of what is available on the market. Organizers want people to see the benefits of having an electrically powered vehicle, which isn’t something people get a chance to do that often.

“There’s hardly many moving parts in the electric cars, so you don’t have to maintain them much, so you have all that cost avoidance and then we are also passionate about the environment, because it’s so important that we reduce air pollution, and we need a stable climate, so we don’t have extreme heat like we are having this weekend,” said Andrea McGimsey, Senior Director of Global Warming Solutions for Environment America.

The group plans on having more events like these to give people more access to electric cars.